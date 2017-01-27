the-broadside-website-placeholder

$75,000 Grant for OSU-Cascades

The Broadside Editor Leave a comment

With small businesses booming in Bend, OSU-Cascades hopes to use its position to help support the growth of them. Earlier this year, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council was awarded an annual $75,000 grant from the federal government to foster economic development, part of which will go toward OSU-Cascades’ proposed Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs. The exact […]

Read More