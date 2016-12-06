As fall term comes to a close, the Asian Club is quickly gearing up for the new year. Event ideas tossed around during club meetings include a trip to the Turkish bath at McMenamin’s, a trip to Portland to see the Lan Su Chinese Garden and to explore Chinatown, and when the weather clears, an […]
Art sale connects students with Bend community
Local art students looking to share their art with their community were provided an opportunity to do so this past week. In conjunction with the ceramics department, the Student Art Nexus hosted a student art sale. Tables and booths were provided for students, who were encouraged to set up their own stand to showcase their […]
$2.25 Million dollar Success Grant awarded to COCC
This fall, $2.25 million dollars were donated to Central Oregon Community College by the Department of Education. A group of COCC faculty, staff and administrators applied for this grant in 2014, hoping to have the money for the 2015-16 academic year. After going through several rounds of evaluation, the grant was not funded for last […]
Simulator allows students virtual helicopter experience
Central Oregon Community College has a new, technologically advanced helicopter simulator. The new simulator is roughly 20×20 feet, and it nearly takes up the whole room that Leading Edge Aviation keeps stores in it at Bend Municipal Airport. It is powered by a computer the size of a large filing cabinet. Three video projectors cast […]
OSU-Cascade’s residence hall to open for students in January
This term, nearly 70 Oregon State University – Cascades students lived in Juniper Hall on the Central Oregon Community College campus, anticipating the opening of the residence hall at Oregon State University-Cascade’s campus. This 113,000 square-foot residence hall and dining/academic is scheduled for completion and is due to open for move-in on Jan. 7, 2017. […]
Grant gives promise for Oregon students
Of the 1075 incoming freshmen welcomed this fall, 541 arrived with help from the Oregon Promise grant. Oregon Promise is a state grant program that covers tuition for recent high school graduates and GED recipients. It is a “last dollar in” program, per Alicia Moore, dean of student and enrollment services at Central Oregon Community […]
Stress Free Finals Return to COCC
Another term has quickly come to an end, and the amount of stress students are feeling is through the roof. Whether you are taking one class or five, the eleventh week of any term is the one you dread most. But have no fear, Central Oregon Community College has several ways to help students have […]
Students create traditional native footwear on campus
There was a calm, peaceful atmosphere as Native American music played in the background. With leather, thick thread and buckskin needles students were taught how to stitch their own moccasins together. Over a dozen students gathered to learn while Geraldine Jim, a Native American woman, taught them the basics of moccasin making. Participants would come […]
Student views: 2016 Election Results
What changes do you believe will be brought to our country? By Bobbie Towery | The Broadside Contact: btowery@cocc.edu We asked, students voted: What do you think the top three priorities should be for Trump?
Redmond apprentice fair highlights job skills
There is opportunity all around us, opportunity to excel, opportunity to do what makes you happy. If you like to create or think or even protect others, there are open doors waiting for you to help launch your career. COCC’s Redmond campus recently hosted the Central Oregon Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship fair. An apprenticeship is […]