With small businesses booming in Bend, OSU-Cascades hopes to use its position to help support the growth of them. Earlier this year, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council was awarded an annual $75,000 grant from the federal government to foster economic development, part of which will go toward OSU-Cascades’ proposed Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs. The exact […]
What happens when an earthquake hits COCC
Oregon has a chance of experiencing a magnitude-8 earthquake in the next 50 years. The Cascadia Subduction Zone runs right through Oregon, extending from British Columbia to Northern California. Earthquakes that occur in great subduction zones are among the largest in the world. Scientists predict that the Pacific Northwest is due for a massive, “megathrust” […]
OSU-Cascades fills one-third of $42 million residence hall
Students and their family members battled heavy snow as Oregon State University Cascades’ 42 million dollar residence hall opened for move in this weekend. The new building contains 300 beds, many lounge spaces, and fully-equipped kitchens for students of the University who plan to attend the Bend campus and any surrounding campuses in Central Oregon. […]
Nearly 3,000 citizens gather at Drake Park for Women’s Protest
Less than 24 hours after President Donald J. Trump was sworn into office, nearly 3,000 of Bend community members attended the Women’s March of Bend (WMOB) in Downtown Bend. Sister marches were held all across the country and world to march in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington D.C. The sunshine diminished shortly after […]
Study abroad: living and learning in Spain
Many students dream of traveling the world, but many struggle with balancing school and financial needs. Schools across the country have designed specific study abroad programs to allow students to continue their studies while living and learning in another country. Central Oregon Community College has created a study abroad program to Barcelona, Spain in the […]
Record snow hits Bend, students voice concerns
As students prepared for winter term, the news of school cancellations throughout the Bend area erupted. Snow continued to blanket the city, and students tried their best to make it to class despite dangerous road conditions. Cancellation after cancellation took over the Bend La Pine School District and the surrounding areas, giving the students six […]
Asian club returns to COCC
As fall term comes to a close, the Asian Club is quickly gearing up for the new year. Event ideas tossed around during club meetings include a trip to the Turkish bath at McMenamin’s, a trip to Portland to see the Lan Su Chinese Garden and to explore Chinatown, and when the weather clears, an […]
Art sale connects students with Bend community
Local art students looking to share their art with their community were provided an opportunity to do so this past week. In conjunction with the ceramics department, the Student Art Nexus hosted a student art sale. Tables and booths were provided for students, who were encouraged to set up their own stand to showcase their […]
$2.25 Million dollar Success Grant awarded to COCC
This fall, $2.25 million dollars were donated to Central Oregon Community College by the Department of Education. A group of COCC faculty, staff and administrators applied for this grant in 2014, hoping to have the money for the 2015-16 academic year. After going through several rounds of evaluation, the grant was not funded for last […]
Simulator allows students virtual helicopter experience
Central Oregon Community College has a new, technologically advanced helicopter simulator. The new simulator is roughly 20×20 feet, and it nearly takes up the whole room that Leading Edge Aviation keeps stores in it at Bend Municipal Airport. It is powered by a computer the size of a large filing cabinet. Three video projectors cast […]