OSU-Cascades residence hall will house up to 300 students this fall. Students will begin to move-in January 7th, 2017. Staff and faculty are "extremely excited" to open the hall.

OSU-Cascade’s residence hall to open for students in January

The Broadside Editor

This term, nearly 70 Oregon State University – Cascades students lived in Juniper Hall on the Central Oregon Community College campus, anticipating the opening of the residence hall at Oregon State University-Cascade’s campus. This 113,000 square-foot residence hall and dining/academic is scheduled for completion and is due to open for move-in on Jan. 7, 2017. […]

