Tuesday, January 21, 2020
How Central Oregon Community College practices sustainability, and how students can help

Reducing one’s carbon footprint can be as simple as putting your waste in the appropriate recycle bin, which are located throughout campus. (Claire Benke/For The Broadside)

By Claire Benke/For The Broadside

The environment is trending.

In September, cities around the world – including Bend – held public demonstrations to demand more action be taken against climate change. Earlier this month, Time magazine named 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunburg as 2019’s person of the year.

With environmental issues receiving more attention, many who were once oblivious to the effects of their carbon footprint are now wondering what they can do to leave the planet in better shape than they found it.

For nearly a decade, the Sustainability Committee at Central Oregon Community College has been working to assure the college operates as sustainably as possible.

Founded in 2010, the Sustainability Committee aims to motivate all who attend or work at COCC to engage in sustainable, environmentally-friendly practices.

“COCC invests in capital projects, like building sustainable buildings on campus, and tries to identify grant opportunities to save money for the college, as well as to save the planet,” said Dana Christensen, COCC Instructional Dean’s Assistant.

“Two years ago, our Campus Services Department applied for a grant from the Energy Trust Fund of Oregon to replace all of the parking lot lights with LEDs, a much more efficient lighting source,” Christensen said. “We hope to someday replace every single light on all of the campuses with efficient LEDs. We also own one of the largest solar arrays in the state of Oregon that powers a large portion of the Redmond campus’s energy needs.”

The college is currently working to achieve a 3% energy reduction average per year, according to COCC’s Energy Management and Sustainability Coordinator, Jillian DiMendio.

When asked about how the committee plans to achieve this, DiMendio said that, “simple things, like setting occupancy schedules for buildings so that they aren’t running at full capacity when they’re only partially occupied,” can have beneficial impacts.

There are many actions COCC students can take to assist the Sustainability Committee in their mission.

One way students can help is by buying food from local sources, such as farmers’ markets and Central Oregon Locavore. Located on Third Street near Revere Avenue, Locavore exclusively sells locally grown and produced food. Shopping there on a regular basis can be expensive for some, but students on a budget can practice a variety of sustainable habits that won’t dent their wallets.

When asked about low cost ways to ease one’s carbon footprint, Christensen offered some useful tips.

“There are things we can do with some effort, and some with little to no effort,” Christensen said. “Mostly, it’s a mindset change from a culture of consumerism and consumption, to that of taking care of the planet and our fellow human beings who live on this beautiful planet.”

Christensen encourages students to buy used clothing, pack lunches at home, purchase food from bulk food bins at stores such as Food 4 Less and Market of Choice, drive less, redeem cans and bottles at our local bottle drop, and shower less.

“You’ll save a ton of water usage,” she said, “and have healthier skin and hair, to boot.”

Prineville Campus Director Suzie Kristensen also gave some useful advice for students interested in saving money.

“Being a broke college student does not limit us from evaluating our resources,” she said.

With the holidays upon us, Kristensen suggests using recyclable gift wrap and purchasing artificial Christmas trees, rather than live ones.

For students interested in learning more about sustainability, COCC offers a Sustainable Nutrition course. Created by professor Owen Murphy in 2011, the class enlightens students on many elements of sustainable living — from farming, to waste reduction, to purchasing sustainable goods.

“This class is important to draw people’s attention to social justice,” Murphy said.

When asked what students can do to encourage sustainable practices on campus, Murphy suggested contacting the Vice President of Administration to urge that more steps be taken to achieve an eco-friendly facility.

“This college exists for students,” Murphy said. “The more frequently our voices are heard, the bigger that weight becomes.”

Claire Benke is a student at Central Oregon Community College. Reach her at cbenke@cocc.edu. This story was produced as part of Publications Lab, a COCC course, and not by staff of The Broadside, an independent, student-run news organization located on the COCC campus. 

Photos: A recap of the Bend Christmas Parade

Santa rides down Wall St. and greets the people of Bend, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)

By Luke Reynolds/For The Broadside

Onlookers of all ages lined the streets of downtown last Saturday, in preparation for the annual Bend Christmas Parade.

Starting at noon and lasting for over an hour, the parade’s theme this year was, “Best Christmas Ever.” Businesses, schools, organizations, locals and dogs all came together to celebrate the holiday season.

“I love to see Santa and the Grinch,” said attendee Sheila Shelton, 56.

Shelton thinks the parade is a great way to kick off the Christmas season. Joined by her two dogs Harley and Hayden, Shelton loves to come to the parade each year and give back to the community.

Some highlights of the parade included musical performances by Bend, Mountain View, and Summit High School, local celebrity Mary Barackman (known as the “Little Caesers Lady”) and at the end a grand appearance by Santa Claus himself.

Wall St. lined with people on both sides waiting for the parade to start, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Wall St. lined with people on both sides waiting for the parade to start, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Local residents walking their pets with them, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Local residents walking their pets with them, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
The parade begins at noon, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Mountain View High School JROTC leads the way, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Grand Marshall Peggy Carey making her entrance in the parade, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Bend High School Band marches and performs music, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Bend High School Band marches and performs music, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Local resident Sheila Shelton, 56, with her two dogs (from left) Harley and Hayden, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
A group of riders and their horses pass through, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Group of kids ride past, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Young boy sitting in John Deere tractor, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Lumberjack on parade float cuts wood, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
ATV disguised as Rudolph passes through, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Unicyclist rides down Wall St., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Mary Barackman waves as she passes the crowds, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Group of kids dressedd as Christmas presents walk down Wall St., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Mountain View High School Band performs live musical numbers, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Onlookers of the parade from the Tower Theater, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Santa rides down Wall St. and greets the people of Bend, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)

Luke Reynolds is a student at Central Oregon Community College. Reach him at lreynolds2@cocc.edu. This story was produced as part of Publications Lab, a COCC course, and not by staff of The Broadside, an independent, student-run news organization located on the COCC campus.

Photos: A tour around Central Oregon Community College

Health Career Center building, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)

By Luke Reynolds/For The Broadside

Health Career Center building, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Overlooking the COCC track from the Coats Campus Center, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Health Career Center building, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Student Ray Mie Clark is studying in the Fireside room, located in Grand View Hall, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
(From left) Students Melissa Esparza & Danielle Beaty are doing a group project in the Science Center building, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)
Exterior sign of the Coats Campus Center, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)

Luke Reynolds is a student at Central Oregon Community College. Reach him at lreynolds2@cocc.edu. This story was produced as part of Publications Lab, a COCC course, and not by staff of The Broadside, an independent, student-run news organization located on the COCC campus. 

Oldest student in the room at COCC? Don’t sweat it

Hannah Flaherty, 31, poses in COCC’s Barber Library on Oct. 23, 2019. (Claire Benke/For The Broadside)

On her first day of Writing 121, Hannah Flaherty knew she recognized her instructor from somewhere. After briefly wracking her brain, it dawned on her that she and her Central Oregon Community College instructor were in the same social circle during their teenage years.

“We definitely went to a few parties together,” she said with a laugh.

Occurrences such as this may not be terribly unusual on community college campuses, where student ages can vary.

According to COCC’s web site, the median age of students at central Oregon’s only junior college is 25.6 years. This is slightly older than average American college student, who are typically between 18-24, according to a 2017 survey by the Hamilton Project.

While older students may have spent more time outside of school, they are equally able to succeed at COCC, according to Andrew Davis, COCC’s Student Life Director.

“You can do it,” Davis said. “Ask questions, stay focused and work hard.”

People go back to school for a number of reasons. For Flaherty, 31, debilitating health problems prevented her from pursuing her education in her early 20s.

“Going to college right out of high school was not really a possibility for me. I had to finish high school through homeschooling, so for a long time it just wasn’t an option because I was so sick. Then things sort of stabilized and I was like, I think I’ll try going to college.” said Flaherty, who has been studying at COCC for two years and plans to pursue a career in social work or human services.

Despite possible challenges and awkward run ins with buddies-turned-professors, many older students say that going to college after 25 can be a wise decision. Not only can having a degree help one get ahead in the workforce, but it can also expand one’s horizons – both mentally and socially.

“Everyone has been so nice.” said Flaherty, who’s favorite classes include Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman’s Acting and Public Speaking courses, and Owen Murphy’s Human Sexuality class.

“I like classes that have a discussion basis.” she said.

Student Sarah Golden gave similar sentiments.

“College enriches your life and teaches you diversity,” Golden said. “It’s so cool to get to know others who are different than you.”

Golden, 34, moved to the U.S. from Germany 15 years ago.

Her first experience at COCC was in Michael Gesme’s Music Fundamentals course.

“I understood nothing.” Golden said. “I knew conversational English, but not day-to-day stuff. There were a lot of misunderstandings.”

After being a stay-at-home mom for six years, Golden entered COCC’s Massage Therapy program as a way to help support her family. She recently earned her Massage Therapy Certificate, and is now pursuing an associate’s degree to help get ahead in the job market. Aside from mastering the English language, Golden’s biggest challenge has been balancing her academic life with raising two children, ages 7 and 8.

“It’s doable.” she said. “It’s all about setting priorities. It’s been a big learning experience for me.”

With her kids taking top priority, Golden often has to select classes that will work around her children’s school schedule. Her husband often helps when her academic life conflicts with her family life. When Golden had to take evening classes, he frequently left work early to pick up their kids from school and make dinner. At one point he took on a side job as an Uber driver to help financially support Golden’s endeavors.

“My husband has been extremely supportive. I couldn’t do it without him,” she said.

When asked what tips they have for others in their age range who are considering returning to college, both women offered some advice.

“Just try it.” Flaherty said. “My advisor told me to keep knocking on doors and and keep asking questions. As long as you’re polite about it, you’re never going to get a bad response.”

“Do what works for you and go at your own pace,” Golden said. “Take a class or two, see what you think, and go from there. What do you have to lose when you’re learning new things?”

Claire Benke is a student at Central Oregon Community College. Reach her at cbenke@cocc.edu. This story was produced as part of Publications Lab, a COCC course, and not by staff of The Broadside, an independent, student-run news organization located on the COCC campus. 

 

Exploring ‘Pulchritudinous,’ COCC’s latest art exhibit

A closeup of mushrooms, November 21, 2019, displayed as part of "Pulchritudinous," an art exhibit on display at Central Oregon Community College through Dec. 15. (Emma Evenhus/For The Broadside)

By Emma Evenhus/For The Broadside 

Devan Horton’s “Pulchritudinous” is one of the latest art exhibits at Central Oregon Community College, and is on display through Dec. 13. The exhibit opened Oct. 15 and pieces are all oil paint on panel.

Art is an important part of student life for many who attend Central Oregon Community College. The college offers a multitude of art courses all year including drawing, painting, ceramics and more. In addition, the college displays a rotating series of art exhibits. These exhibits are a variety of themes and are displayed for varying amounts of time through each term.

When asked what inspires her to create, Horton immediately thought of nature.

“Nature has always inspired me and even as a child I felt most comfortable being in the woods. There are so many incredible natural creations that get overlooked,” Horton said.

Hence, the mushrooms. Pulchritudinous, by definition, means beautiful. Finding the beauty in the overlooked was something Horton was chasing after in her pieces.

Art students at COCC will often look to exhibits for inspiration. The advice Horton would give to these students is to slow down.

“No matter your influences or personal style, it’s amazing how mundane objects can bring about inspiration. Also listen to your intuition,” Horton said.

Creativity can come out of the small and unexpected things, too, she said.

Horton is a Northern Kentucky-based artist, and often displays her art in the Cincinnati/Louisville areas. However, a lot of effort is put into branching out in order to show more of her art nationally.

View the school’s bulletin boards to find out more information on upcoming art exhibits.

To find more of Devan Horton’s art, view her website www.devanhorton.com, or stay updated on Instagram @hortondevan to see her current series about climate change and garbage.

Emma Evenhus is a student at Central Oregon Community College. Reach her at eevenhus@cocc.edu. This story was produced as part of Publications Lab, a COCC course, and not by staff of The Broadside, an independent, student-run news organization located on the COCC campus. 

A careful study: Places to study around Central Oregon Community College

Student Ray Mie Clark is studying in the Fireside room, located in Grand View Hall, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (For The Broadside/Luke Reynolds)

By Luke Reynolds/For The Broadside

High above most of the Central Oregon Community College campus is the Grand View Fireside room, a cozy corner a bit distant from the rest.

In the middle is a large fireplace, with its warmth radiating throughout the room. A grand piano sits on the left of it, free for anyone to play (as long as they aren’t disturbing the peace).

All the essentials for a college student are here — comfortable seating, reliable printing and most importantly, a microwave. Grand View is one of the many places on the COCC campus that provide a unique location to study at, with different services for everyone.

“Environment is a huge part” said Karthik Vijay, 19, when asked about what was important to him when he studies.

“I like to find a really good quiet place to study,” he said.

The Barber Library

The Barber Library is another option for students looking to concentrate on their work.

While it is a popular destination, it is very easy to find a nook or cranny secluded from everyone else to settle down and work. Even in the more populated areas, the Barber Library has a low level of volume that makes concentration a bit easier. The Barber Library is also great for group studying, as it has private study rooms. This location is complimented by the Tutoring Center downstairs.

The Science Center

For those looking for a more serene studying experience, the Science Center may be the place to go. Providing a more casual environment for conversation and communication, the Science Center boasts a beautiful view of the Cascades with its wide windows and open space. Like the Barber Library, the Science Center also has private group study rooms. These spaces have whiteboards where students can write on, perfect for collaborating ideas with others.

Wickiup Hall 

Students who live on campus have a few exclusive places to study.

“There are 10 study rooms in the residence hall and I see residents utilizing those rooms often,” said Melissa Merryman, the Assistant Director of Housing and Residence Life at COCC.

“Community Assistants will open the hall’s conference room around mid-terms and finals for late night study sessions,” she said. The conference room is a popular place to study around these times of the term, with up to 20-30 residents that rotate in and out of it.

Pioneer Hall and the Boyle Education Center 

In terms of technical help, Pioneer Hall and the Boyle Education Center provide a large number of resources in a small space. Both of these locations have access to computers, headphones, ethernet, printing services and technical support. Pioneer in particular is situated right next to many instructor offices, useful for asking questions and getting support.

Boyle Education Center on the other hand, has one of the few coffee dispensing machines on campus.

Coats Campus Center

If food is on the mind, the Coats Campus Center is another location to study in.

“The Coats Campus Center is convenient and quiet,” said Madison Caldwell, 19, when asked what she liked most about it.

While not the most secluded place on campus, the Coats Campus Center offers a large and open space allowing for more carefree conversation. Not only does it have a cafeteria, but also has two shops as well. On the upper floor sits the campus coffee shop, and on the lower floor is the campus store. The campus store sells a variety of food not found anywhere else on campus and is perfect to stock up on snacks and meals for longer study sessions.

No matter where one decides to study, the campus has many options available. From Grand View, to the Barber Library and the Coats Campus Center, each provides specific services to cater to one student or another.

Luke Reynolds is a student at Central Oregon Community College. Reach him at lreynolds2@cocc.edu. This story was produced as part of Publications Lab, a COCC course, and not by staff of The Broadside, an independent, student-run news organization located on the COCC campus. 

Carls Corner: The cause of lightning

Carl Swanson

By Carl Swanson | The Broadside (Contact: cfswanson@cocc.edu)

When lightning, occurs when there is electrical discharge in or around a thunderstorm. The three most common types of lightning are cloud-to-ground lightning, cloud-to-cloud lightning, and cloud-to-air lightning.

Cloud-to-ground lightning occurs when the electrical charge travels between a negatively charged cloud base and the positively charged ground. The lightning strokes last only a fraction of a second, and sometimes more than one stroke is needed to discharge the electrical build-up.

Many times, the main stroke shoots out small offshoots like a spider web, out into the air displaying a spectacular light show. Only about 20 percent of lightning reaches the ground, and they normally hit tall objects first like trees and skyscrapers.

Cloud-to-cloud lightning is the most common type of lightning. The lightning travels across the sky from the negatively-charged base of the cloud to the positively charged upper part of the cloud, which lights up the sky and clouds for about a half a second. Cloud-to-cloud lightning normally occurs at high altitudes and can be seen from up to 200 miles away, but thunder can only be heard up to 20 miles away.

Cloud-to-air lightning occurs when there is a buildup of one type of charge in the cloud and a buildup of the opposite charge in the air surrounding the clouds. It’s not as powerful as cloud-to-ground lightning and usually only needs one stroke to discharge the electrical build-up. Since cloud-to-air lightning usually occurs at the top of the cloud, this type of lightning can also be seen from miles away.

To calculate how far away the thunderstorm is, starting to count right after you the lightning is seen until the thunder is heard and then dividing the number by five will give an estimate. For example, if you counted to 10 the thunderstorm is 2 miles away.

Being struck by lightning is extremely rare, and it never strikes the same place twice, but it can be fatal. When thunder roars go indoors, stay away from windows, and do not take a shower, use any electrical device, and do not hold anything that is metal like knitting needles. Lighting is attracted to metal and can travel along metal pipes and electrical circuits into your house. Going into your car is another safe place because your tires act as insulation.

If you get stuck outside stay away from trees and any metal objects like wire fencing because lightning is attracted to tall objects and can travel along wire fencing from a long distance away.

The safest thing to do is to crouch on to all fours and keep your head low, do not lie full-length on the ground, as this will increase your contact with any charges that may be conducted through the ground by wet soil. 

Understanding movement

Marcus LeGrand

By Marcus LeGrand | The Broadside (Contact: mlegrand2@cocc.edu)

Moving has many  direct or indirect meanings, whether it’s changing your location of residence, your job, your  school, or leaving to explore a faraway land. All of this with the understanding that as you navigate or function in today’s hyper-impulsive environment, you must be able to recognize that movement can place you ahead or failure in order to accomplish goals.  

But for me, movement is all based on a strong feeling that propels you forward in whatever race you enter. If you are entering the business arena, the medical field or education, the race is only won if you’ve fulfilled your dream.  

The hardest part for most college students is understanding that for you to have upward mobility or to succeed, you must be driven and have a capable process that evokes small to medium successes along the way.  

Often as college students, we look to mentors, professors or our peers to help us achieve, not truly knowing if the outcomes will be beneficial. I’ve often stated to have success, you must surround yourself with people with comparable or superior intellect than you. I call it a mastermind group, because it allows  you to bounce things off one another in the quest to find how you can help society.

The purpose of the prosperity is to encourage scholars, the media, and the interested public to take a holistic view and to understand how it is created.  A concerted effort of movement extends beyond just material wealth. It includes factors such as human rights and liberties, health, opportunity, security, and overall quality of life.

Now I’m not a scientist, but for someone to put their life into motion it calls for what they want to be produced out of it. Or how you envision helping others, or your drive to keep creating regardless of the outcomes.  

Nevertheless, success or movement can mean a feeling, that tingle of excitement about what you do, sticking with what matters through hard times, living a life you can feel proud of in retrospect. Ultimately, it’s a continuous journey that sheds light on what is necessary to be a unique you.  

Central Oregon Community College students, as you try to find value in life, I want to you consider one thing. Regardless of where you land in your career, remember perspective is everything and it helps any movement remain stable.

For questions or reply, contact me at mlegrand2@cocc.edu

Starting the search for summer jobs

Marcus LeGrand

By Marcus LeGrand | The Broadside (Contact: mlegrand2@cocc.edu)

Many of you are probably scratching your head and asking: “what am I going to do for work this summer?”

While others are looking for employment, others are looking to use summer break as a great time to have fun, hitting popular vacation spots and hanging out with family and friends.  

But often, summer jobs are a great opportunity to make some extra cash. More and more college students choose to spend their summers doing something productive nowadays. The issue arises, though, when college students don’t construct a plan to tackle the situation.  

I want to offer the average student at Central Oregon Community College a few ideas for employment options that may benefit them this coming summer.

Waitressing or bartending is a probable job choice for most students looking for work. It’s the perfect job for those who love meeting people and improve your communication and problem-solving skills. With Bend being a resort town during the summer, it will improve your opportunity to find suitable work.  

Others looking to the great outdoors can find work in landscaping, in the forestry service, or at farms that are looking for extra help. These opportunities can be easily managed because in these fields, the job responsibilities vary according to the employer. Most of the time it involves driving equipment around, arranging gardens, and other manual labor jobs.  

If you love working with your hands and are willing to work long hours, many construction company and engineering firms are looking for individuals who have the manual skills, who are attentive, and precise at their work for summer construction jobs. Most of the time, these jobs are some the best paying summer you can land.  

Students with patience and great phone demeanor can look for a job as a customer service representative. Dealing with demanding customers daily can become a hassle at times, but it does pay very well for a summer job.

At COCC, you can visit the job board located on the college’s website, visit local employment agencies who are looking for temporary or seasonal applicants, or visit the Workforce Oregon website to look for part-time or full-time employment opportunities.  

If you are from out of town or are from Central Oregon, don’t be afraid to ask parents, family friends, or mentors what did they do for summer employment to give you insight on what may be available. It’s not a bad idea to ask those same people if their company or organizations they work for are looking to hire summer help.

If you have not taken the time to find summer work, there is no time like the present to start looking.

For any comments or questions, contact me at mlegrand2@cocc.edu 

Get to know Art history professor Jason Lamb

A series of digital prints Lamb exhibited at the COCC faculty art show in November 2017.

By Miles Flynn | The Broadside (Contact: mflynn@cocc.edu)

From the art of Mohenjo Daro to Piet Mondrian, Central Oregon Community College Art History Professor Jason Lamb has taught, aside from Native American Art History, surveys of the art of the past stretching from prehistory to modernity.

“I knew I was going into the arts,” Lamb said of his start in academic art and art history. “But I really didn’t have any idea going into college how I wanted that to happen.” After taking drawing classes at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign from a professor who both impassioned and challenged him, he went on to double major in painting and art history and received a Master’s degree in Art History from Northern Illinois University.

Lamb went on to teach temporarily at Northern Illinois, a position which did not end up becoming long term. At this time, he had applied for various positions across the country. “COCC was the first to respond. When I came out, I had no idea what it was like, but it was the best interview I’d ever had,” he said.

After a few days in Bend and a three-day train ride back to Illinois, the phone rang and he was offered the position. “[They were] looking for a long-term position, which are relatively hard to come by in art history teaching. You have to be willing to move where the job is.”

In terms of art outside the college, Lamb has most recently done work in digital painting and animation, some for independent video game companies. Being a professor is a career that takes a lot of time day-to-day, however, so he “hasn’t done a lot super recently.”

In a highly visual world, Lamb said, “One of the reasons it’s important to study art is that it gives you a heightened visual awareness.” He added that after studying art history for long enough, “you recognize things; you recognize references. In our contemporary visual culture, we are constantly inundated by images.”

Bend being a home to an artist does not give way to as many options compared to larger cities, according to Lamb.

“If you want to be a commercial artist, you probably need to go to a larger city where there is a really established contemporary art community with opportunities to work for commission,” he said. “It depends on your ambition; some people are happy being an artist in a small town, selling their work and living there.”

“One thing I notice a lot, and have encountered basically every class, and the one thing I hope to have a role in breaking my students out of is the privileging of aesthetics as the most important part of a work of art. I like to see students in art classes taking an interest in thinking outside the box, outside the strict representation of a ‘beautiful’ image.”

Lamb will be teaching Art History: Prehistory-600 CE and ARH: 600-1600 CE over the summer on the Bend campus, and the same classes in the fall with the addition of Modern Art History in Bend and Prehistory-600 CE in Redmond. 

